Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday July 26, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, July 26, 2021:

There have been 549,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 172 cases from the previous day. There have been 538,565 people recovered from the virus while 9,313 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,464,927 of which 3,991 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,426,215. The country has 26,547 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,767 in British Columbia, 2,322 in Alberta, 578 in Saskatchewan, 1,172 in Manitoba, 9,313 in Ontario, 11,239 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,768 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 1,706 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,739 cases, of which seven are active and 4,621 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 146,140. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,981 cases (one active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,275 cases (seven active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 18,952,473 (+103,812, last update July 25); EOHU 254,176 (last update July 23, +3,024 from previous update July 22); LGL 134,049 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 103,020 with second doses (last update July 20, +1,463 first doses, +16,602 second doses since previous update July 13).

The president of France is appealing for unity across the country a day after mass anti-COVID restriction protests. Emmanuel Macron says demonstrations won’t make the virus go away. Around 160,000 people are against a special coronavirus pass to get into restaurants and mandatory shots for health workers.

The top infectious diseases expert in the U.S. is considering a change to masking rules as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly. Dr. Anthony Fauci says areas where the virus is surging, people are being urged to wear masks regardless of the vaccination status. Fauci is considering making that a standard nation-wide.

Two golfers won’t be able to tee off at the Olympics in Tokyo. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm both tested positive for coronavirus. So far, several dozen athletes have tested positive on or before they arrived at the Summer Games.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.