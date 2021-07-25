COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 25, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 172** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 549,328. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 538,565 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,313 people have died (two more than Saturday).

There are 88 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 127 in ICU and 81 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,464,927 (13,902 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 3,991.

Ontario has administered 18,952,473 vaccine doses (103,812 more than Saturday), 8,569,752 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (23), Toronto (48), York Region (9) and Ottawa (2) account for 82 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.