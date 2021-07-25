Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday July 25, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, July 25, 2021:

There have been 549,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 170 cases from the previous day. There have been 538,421 people recovered from the virus while 9,311 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,451,025 of which 5,325 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,425,987. The country has 26,544 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,767 in British Columbia, 2,322 in Alberta, 578 in Saskatchewan, 1,171 in Manitoba, 9,311 in Ontario, 11,239 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,768 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 1,706 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,739 cases, of which seven are active and 4,621 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 146,140. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,981 cases (one active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,275 cases (seven active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 18,848,661 (+124,261, last update July 24); EOHU 254,176 (last update July 23, +3,024 from previous update July 22); LGL 134,049 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 103,020 with second doses (last update July 20, +1,463 first doses, +16,602 second doses since previous update July 13).

Toronto’s Pearson airport may now direct international travellers into separate customs lines based on their vaccination status. The move, which started Sunday, may create some delays. The procedure is also taking place in Vancouver’s airport.

In the U.S., people over 65 and with compromised immune systems will need a booster shot in the future. That’s according to the New York Times citing senior U.S. health officials. There is worry those with compromised immune systems are more likely for breakthrough COVID-19 infections – people who get sick even though they are fully vaccinated.

The Tokyo Olympics, under the cloud of COVID-19, kicked off Friday morning Eastern Time with an opening ceremony with no fans in the stands. Fewer than two dozen athletes have tested positive so far for coronavirus.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.