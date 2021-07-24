COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 24, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 170** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 549,156. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 538,421 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,311 people have died (three more than Friday).

There are 125 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 132 in ICU and 86 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,451,025 (19,131 more than Friday) and results are pending for 5,325.

Ontario has administered 18,848,661 vaccine doses (124,261 more than Friday), 8,480,761 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (26), Toronto (44), York Region (4) and Ottawa (6) account for 80 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.