Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday July 23, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, July 23, 2021:

There have been 548,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 185 cases from the previous day. There have been 538,124 people recovered from the virus while 9,307 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,412,137 of which 7,380 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,425,097. The country has 26,526 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,763 in British Columbia, 2,320 in Alberta, 575 in Saskatchewan, 1,167 in Manitoba, 9,307 in Ontario, 11,238 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained at 1,768 confirmed cases Thursday, of which two are active (one fewer than Wednesday) and 1,706 are recovered (one more than Wednesday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area remained at a regional total of 4,735 cases Thursday, of which four are active (two fewer than Wednesday) and 4,620 are resolved (two more than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 73 to 145,891. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,981 cases (one active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,271 cases (three active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 18,604,169 (+125,166, last update July 22); EOHU 251,152 (last update July 22, +3,466 from previous update July 21); LGL 134,049 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 103,020 with second doses (last update July 20, +1,463 first doses, +16,602 second doses since previous update July 13).

The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville has lifted the state of emergency put in place near the beginning of the pandemic. Warden Roger Haley decided to lift the declaration as the number of people fully vaccinated in the region is over two-thirds. The state of emergency allows the upper-tier municipality some latitude when making time-sensitive decisions.

Having a system for proof of vaccination would allow high risk settings to reopen sooner, Ontario science advisers say. But Premier Doug Ford is against a system to require proof of vaccination.

Alberta’s medical officer of health says 96 per cent of positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of this year were people not fully vaccinated. Dr. Deena Hinshaw adds that most of the new infections, hospitalizations and deaths are among those unvaccinated or haven’t passed the two week period after their first dose.

While cases continue to increase in the United States, the White House says any decision on changing masking rules comes from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Right now, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face masks, but some areas like Los Angeles County have required people to wear masks in indoor public spaces regardless of their vaccination status.

Forfeiting a game and teams not being paid for a week where an outbreak happens among non-vaccinated NFL players is among the options being explored by the league. That’s according to a memo from commissioner Roger Goodell obtained by The Associated Press.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.