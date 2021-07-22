COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 22, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 185** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 548,794. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 538,124 are resolved (98.1 per cent) and 9,307 people have died (seven more than Wednesday).

There are 140 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 141 in ICU and 84 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,412,137 (19,599 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 7,380.

Ontario has administered 18,604,169 vaccine doses (125,166 more than Wednesday), 8,272,485 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (13), Toronto (18), York Region (11) and Ottawa (9) account for 51 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.