COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 23, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 192** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 548,986. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 538,271 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,308 people have died (one more than Thursday).

There are 137 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 136 in ICU and 84 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,431,894 (19,757 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 6,580.

Ontario has administered 18,724,400 vaccine doses (120,231 more than Thursday), 8,375,133 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (25), Toronto (43), York Region (18) and Ottawa (10) account for 96 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.