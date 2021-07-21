Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday July 21, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, July 21, 2021:

There have been 548,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 127 cases from the previous day. There have been 537,824 people recovered from the virus while 9,296 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,371,788 of which 7,994 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,424,220. The country has 26,508 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,763 in British Columbia, 2,318 in Alberta, 575 in Saskatchewan, 1,165 in Manitoba, 9,296 in Ontario, 11,236 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area revised its case count down by one to a confirmed case total at 1,768 confirmed cases, of which four are active (down one from Monday) and 1,704 are recovered (no change). There are 60 deaths to date. There are two person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (three active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area remained at a regional total of 4,730 confirmed cases Tuesday, with one active (three fewer than Monday) and 4,618 are resolved (three more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 148 to 145,660. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,978 cases (zero active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,269 cases (one active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 18,338,512 (+132,963, last update July 20); EOHU 243,986 (last update July 20, +2,992 from previous update July 19); LGL 134,049 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 103,020 with second doses (last update July 20, +1,463 first doses, +16,602 second doses since previous update July 13).

The Ontario medical officer of health is not sure there will be enough immunity for children to return to the classroom unmasked in September. Dr. Kieran Moore believes low risk would be fewer than 10 cases in a weekly population of 100,000 and doesn’t predict we will reach that target by the start of school.

Cuba is being ravaged by coronavirus as it tries to roll out its homegrown vaccines. The island of 11 million people is seeing an average of 6,000 cases a day after having fewer infections at the start of the pandemic compared to other areas.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line