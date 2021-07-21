COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 21, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 135** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 548,609. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 537,975 are resolved (98.1 per cent) and 9,300 people have died (four more than Tuesday).

There are 139 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 145 in ICU and 70 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,392,538 (20,750 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 7,379.

Ontario has administered 18,479,003 vaccine doses (140,491 more than Tuesday), 8,165,247 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (16), Toronto (26), York Region (3) and Ottawa (5) account for 50 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.