COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 20, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 127** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 548,474. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 537,824 are resolved (98.1 per cent) and 9,296 people have died (two more than Monday).

There are 145 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 149 in ICU and 98 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,371,788 (13,586 more than Monday) and results are pending for 7,994.

Ontario has administered 18,338,512 vaccine doses (132,963 more than Monday), 8,042,242 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (10), Toronto (34), York Region (14) and Ottawa (2) account for 60 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.