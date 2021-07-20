Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday July 20, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, July 20, 2021:

There have been 548,347 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 130 cases from the previous day. There have been 537,698 people recovered from the virus while 9,294 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,358,202 of which 4,198 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,423,889. The country has 26,504 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,763 in British Columbia, 2,316 in Alberta, 575 in Saskatchewan, 1,165 in Manitoba, 9,294 in Ontario, 11,236 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added no cases over the weekend to remain at 1,769 confirmed cases, of which five are active (one more than Friday) and 1,704 are recovered (one fewer than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There are two person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (three active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added one case over the weekend to bring the regional total to 4,730 confirmed cases, of which four are active (one more than Friday) and 4,615 are resolved (no change). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increase by 94 to 145,512.

Vaccines: Ontario 18,205,549 (+91,320, last update July 19); EOHU 240,994 (last update July 19, +6,826 from previous update July 16); LGL 132,586 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 86,418 with second doses (last update July 13, +1,903 first doses, +22,565 second doses since previous update July 6).

The federal government says fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents will be allowed into Canada as of Aug. 9. After that, global travellers will be welcomed starting Sept. 7. The two week quarantine will be waived for residents of the U.S. who have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine also approved in Canada. So far, the USA is not reciprocating.

A third ship is anchored off the coast of Newfoundland with COVID-19 cases among its crew. There are four crew members who are positive, provincial health officials say. While the ship hasn’t been identified, ship-tracking websites show a Portuguese fishing trawler anchored in the bay.

