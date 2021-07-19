COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 19, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 130** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 548,347. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 537,698 are resolved (98.1 per cent) and 9,294 people have died (zero more than Sunday).

There are 115 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 151 in ICU and 94 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,358,202 (11,567 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 4,198.

Ontario has administered 18,205,549 vaccine doses (91,320 more than Sunday), 7,926,705 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (17), Toronto (18), York Region (8) and Ottawa (2) account for 45 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.