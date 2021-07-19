Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday July 19, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, July 19, 2021:

There have been 548,217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 177 cases from the previous day. There have been 537,545 people recovered from the virus while 9,294 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,346,635 of which 4,936 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,423,177. The country has 26,499 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,761 in British Columbia, 2,314 in Alberta, 575 in Saskatchewan, 1,165 in Manitoba, 9,294 in Ontario, 11,235 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,769 confirmed cases, of which four are active and 1,705 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There are two person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (three active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,729 confirmed cases, of which three are active and 4,615 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 145,418. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,978 cases (three active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,268 cases (zero active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 18,114,229 (+134,654, last update July 18); EOHU 234,168 (last update July 16, +3,523 from previous update July 15); LGL 132,586 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 86,418 with second doses (last update July 13, +1,903 first doses, +22,565 second doses since previous update July 6).

The latest Ontario hot spots for COVID-19 are in Grey-Bruce County and the Waterloo region. This past weekend was the first weekend of eased restrictions under the third step of the province’s reopening plan.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak are self-isolating after coming into contact with Britain’s health minister, who tested positive for coronavirus. While many young people plan to celebrate so-called “Freedom Day” today as part of final restrictions being lifted, others are worried. The country had 54,000 new cases on Saturday – the highest number since January.

Two soccer players from South Africa are the first competitors inside the athletes’ village to test positive for COVID-19 as the Tokyo Olympic Games are days away from opening. A third outside the village also tested positive Sunday. There are a half dozen athletes and two staff from Great Britain isolating after being identified as close contacts of someone who tested positive after arriving at the Tokyo airport, BBC News reported.

