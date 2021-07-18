Brockville landscaper wins $100,000

Posted on July 18, 2021 by in Brockville, News // 0 Comments

In this provided photo, Robert Moore of Brockville, Ont. celebrates his $100,000 lottery win. (OLG via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – “This is my first big win. It’s unreal.”

Those comments from Robert Moore of Brockville after he won $100,000 on Encore.

Moore was lucky enough to match the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order on a lottery ticket for the April 24 draw to take the six-figure prize.

The 52-year-old landscaper plans to pay some bills and buy a new tractor with his winnings.

The ticket was bought at Mr. Gas on County Road 29 in Brockville.

In this provided photo, Robert Moore of Brockville, Ont. celebrates his $100,000 lottery win. (OLG via Newswatch Group)

Thumbs Up(0)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2021 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.