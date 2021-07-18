Brockville landscaper wins $100,000

BROCKVILLE – “This is my first big win. It’s unreal.”

Those comments from Robert Moore of Brockville after he won $100,000 on Encore.

Moore was lucky enough to match the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order on a lottery ticket for the April 24 draw to take the six-figure prize.

The 52-year-old landscaper plans to pay some bills and buy a new tractor with his winnings.

The ticket was bought at Mr. Gas on County Road 29 in Brockville.