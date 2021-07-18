Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday July 18, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, July 18, 2021:

There have been 548,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 176 cases from the previous day. There have been 537,379 people recovered from the virus while 9,288 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,331,830 of which 6,800 have pending results.

(Health Canada did not update its statistics at 7 p.m. Saturday. The following was compiled by Newswatch using official provincial/territorial websites) Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,422,918. The country has 26,492 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,761 in British Columbia, 2,314 in Alberta, 575 in Saskatchewan, 1,164 in Manitoba, 9,288 in Ontario, 11,235 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,769 confirmed cases, of which four are active and 1,705 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There are two person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (three active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,729 confirmed cases, of which three are active and 4,615 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 145,418. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,978 cases (three active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,268 cases (zero active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 17,979,575 (+169,103, last update July 17); EOHU 234,168 (last update July 16, +3,523 from previous update July 15); LGL 132,586 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 86,418 with second doses (last update July 13, +1,903 first doses, +22,565 second doses since previous update July 6).

While Canada prepares to allow fully vaccinated Americans to enter the country while the Delta variant continues to flare in the USA, some Canadian health experts say the risk of vaccinated travellers to the local population is low. Opening the border is seen as the next logical step in reopening plans.

Los Angeles County started today (Sunday) requiring people to mask up while in indoor public settings – even if they are fully vaccinated. Las Vegas and parts of San Francisco are asking people to mask up again. Nearly all 50 states are seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, with a 70 per cent rise in cases his week alone.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the first case of COVID-19 has showed up in the Olympic athletes’ village. The person tested positive while screening took place Friday. It’s a week away from the opening ceremonies. As for the host country, just under 30 per cent of Japan’s population is fully vaccinated and Tokyo had just over 1,400 cases Saturday – the highest since January.

Montreal is hosting festivals this weekend as part of its post-pandemic return. The Just for Laughs comedy festival is hosting events in both languages until the end of the month, but they are smaller affairs with capacity restrictions.

