COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 17, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 176** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 548,040. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 537,379 are resolved (98.1 per cent) and 9,288 people have died (three more than Friday).

There are 143 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 149 in ICU and 109 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,331,830 (21,392 more than Friday) and results are pending for 6,800.

Ontario has administered 17,979,575 vaccine doses (169,103 more than Friday), 7,726,829 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (20), Toronto (37), York Region (11) and Ottawa (6) account for 74 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.