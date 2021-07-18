COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 18, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 177** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 548,217. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 537,545 are resolved (98.1 per cent) and 9,294 people have died (six more than Saturday).

There are 105 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 150 in ICU and 99 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,346,635 (14,805 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 4,936.

Ontario has administered 18,114,229 vaccine doses (134,654 more than Saturday), 7,845,691 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (12), Toronto (22), York Region (5) and Ottawa (5) account for 44 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.