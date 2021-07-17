Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday July 17, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, July 17, 2021:

There have been 547,864 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 159 cases from the previous day. There have been 537,176 people recovered from the virus while 9,285 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,310,438 of which 8,704 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,422,641. The country has 26,489 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,761 in British Columbia, 2,314 in Alberta, 575 in Saskatchewan, 1,164 in Manitoba, 9,285 in Ontario, 11,235 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained at 1,769 confirmed cases Friday, of which four are active (no change) and 1,705 are recovered (no change). There are 60 deaths to date. There are two person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (three active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area remained at 4,729 confirmed cases Friday, of which three are active (no change) and 4,615 are resolved (no change). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 142 to 145,418.

Vaccines: Ontario 17,810,472 (+168,616, last update July 16); EOHU 234,168 (last update July 16, +3,523 from previous update July 15); LGL 132,586 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 86,418 with second doses (last update July 13, +1,903 first doses, +22,565 second doses since previous update July 6).

The Brockville Aquatarium reopens today (Saturday) as part of the third step of the province’s reopening plan. The facility is using an online booking system and timed ticket sales to deal with the limit to 50 per cent indoor capacity.

Fully vaccinated travellers from all countries, including the United States, could be allowed into Canada for non-essential travel starting in early September. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed the plan during a conference call with the country’s premiers. As for travel the other way, the White House says it’s not in a hurry to lift COVID-19 international travel restrictions.

A director with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling it a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Cases are up 70 per cent over the past week and hospitalization have risen 36 per cent. Dr. Rochelle Walensky says almost all hospital admissions and deaths are people who haven’t got the vaccine.

In order to get more Quebecers vaccinated, the province is offering $2 million in cash prizes and student bursaries. The province’s health and finance ministers announced the plan Friday at the Quebec lottery headquarters in Montreal.

The federal government is giving the Toronto Blue Jays a national interest exemption which will allow the baseball team to return to Toronto in time for a series of home games at Rogers Center starting July 30. The team hasn’t played at home since September 2019.

