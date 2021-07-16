COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 16, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 159** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 547,864. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 537,176 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,285 people have died (10 more than Thursday).

There are 159 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 158 in ICU and 112 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,310,438 (28,126 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 8,704.

Ontario has administered 17,810,472 vaccine doses (168,616 more than Thursday), 7,578,116 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (12), Toronto (23), York Region (0) and Ottawa (0) account for 35 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.