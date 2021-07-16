Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday July 16, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, July 16, 2021:

There have been 547,705 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 143 cases from the previous day. There have been 536,987 people recovered from the virus while 9,275 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,282,312 of which 12,433 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,422,246. The country has 26,472 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,761 in British Columbia, 2,312 in Alberta, 573 in Saskatchewan, 1,164 in Manitoba, 9,275 in Ontario, 11,232 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added two cases Thursday to bring the regional total to 1,769 confirmed cases, of which four are active (two more than Wednesday) and 1,705 are recovered (no change). There are 60 deaths to date. There are two person in hospital (one more than Wednesday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (three active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area remained at 4,729 confirmed cases Thursday, of which three are active (no change) and 4,615 are resolved (no change). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 106 to 145,276.

Vaccines: Ontario 17,641,856 (+166,201, last update July 15); EOHU 230,645 (last update July 15, +4,213 from previous update July 14); LGL 132,586 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 86,418 with second doses (last update July 13, +1,903 first doses, +22,565 second doses since previous update July 6).

Step three of Ontario’s economic reopening begins today (Friday). It will allow for outdoor gatherings up to 100 people (up from 25), indoors up to 25 (up from 5) and indoor dining at restaurants with no seating restrictions (previously 6 per table). Museums, casinos and bingo halls are also allowed to reopen with capacity limits.

Premier Doug Ford says there won’t be a domestic vaccine passport, at least for Ontario. Quebec is introducing one that would determine whether people can do into certain businesses.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will wrap up its mass vaccination clinics a little over a month from now. It means thousands of residents will have to rebook their second dose appointment. Read that story on our sister publication, Cornwall Newswatch, by clicking here.

Vaccine supply in Canada is now starting to exceed demand. Brig. Gen. Krista Brodie says about two million doses are being held back because provinces can’t use them at this point. More than 79 per cent of the population over the age of 12 have one shot and 54 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The federal government will lift a ban on cruise ships coming into Canadian waters in November, a few months ahead of the original end date of February 2022. Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says rising vaccination rates and the pandemic improving means ships will be welcome at ports starting Nov. 1. There will be conditions in place but exact details are still being worked on.

A European Medicines Agency is likely to make a decision next week whether Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children. Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for kids 12 to 17-years-old.

Haiti received its first shipment of a half million doses of Moderna vaccine. The country has been dealing with a spike in cases and deaths. The shots are being given at no charge.

The U.S. Surgeon General has issued the first health advisory under the Biden administration, calling misinformation a threat to public health. Dr. Vivek Murthy has cited a study showing brief exposure to misinformation makes people less likely to get a vaccine. He says about two-thirds of people not vaccinated believe “common myths about the vaccine or think some of those myths might be true.”

Los Angeles County has reinstated its indoor mask mandate – even for those who have been fully vaccinated – as COVID-19 cases surge. The Los Angeles Times reports the number of new cases is averaging 1,077 a day compared to 173 daily cases a month ago when California fully reopened from restrictions. There were 1,537 new cases yesterday (Thursday).

The Cornwall Community Hospital recently had a former prime minister stop in for a COVID-19 shot. Jean Chretien received his second dose at the Cornwall hospital. “Thank you for choosing CCH, Mr. Chretien, it was an honour!” the hospital tweeted.

