COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 15, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 143** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 547,705. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 536,987 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,275 people have died (10 more than Wednesday).

There are 165 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 168 in ICU and 114 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,282,312 (31,329 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 12,433.

Ontario has administered 17,641,856 vaccine doses (166,201 more than Wednesday), 7,429,926 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (7), Toronto (20), York Region (5) and Ottawa (2) account for 34 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.