Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday July 15, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, July 15, 2021:

There have been 547,562 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 153 cases from the previous day. There have been 536,819 people recovered from the virus while 9,265 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,250,983 of which 13,534 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,421,831. The country has 26,458 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,760 in British Columbia, 2,311 in Alberta, 573 in Saskatchewan, 1,163 in Manitoba, 9,265 in Ontario, 11,231 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added one case Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,767 confirmed cases, of which two are active (one more than Tuesday) and 1,705 are recovered (no change). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 201 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area remained at 4,729 confirmed cases Wednesday, of which three are active (one fewer than Tuesday) and 4,615 are resolved (one more than Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 197 to 145,170.

Vaccines: Ontario 17,475,655 (+179,197, last update July 14); EOHU 226,432 (last update July 14, +3,749 from previous update July 13); LGL 132,586 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 86,418 with second doses (last update July 13, +1,903 first doses, +22,565 second doses since previous update July 6).

The Ontario government is removing the requirement for fully vaccinated and asymptomatic staff, caregivers and visitors to long-term care homes to be tested for COVID-19. The change will happen Friday (July 16) when the province moves to the third step of the economic reopening plan. Step three will also remove visitor limits while allowing extended absences from the home and family-style dining and buffets within facilities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t committing to loosening border restrictions even with pressure from U.S. Midwest politicians. They formally asked the White House and the Canadian government to reopen the border to the fully vaccinated. But Trudeau believes a potential resurgence in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant is coming.

Manitoba is moving to the second stage of reopening this weekend, ahead of schedule. The province reached its vaccination goals almost a month ahead.

The number of COVID-19 infections globally is on the rise. For instance, in the Netherlands, the World Health Organization says cases started climbing last week after nine weeks of doing down.

In the United States, coronavirus cases are spiking in 46 states where new cases saw a 10 per cent surge week-over-week. It’s due to a combination of unvaccinated people at the more contagious Delta strain. Almost all of the U.S. deaths from COVID-19 last month were people who weren’t vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

