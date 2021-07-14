Police seize 1,900 pot plants in South Dundas

Posted on July 14, 2021 by in News, South Dundas // 0 Comments

BRINSTON – Provincial police have seized 1,900 marijuana plants on a property near Brinston and have arrested two people.

The bust by several OPP specialized units happened Tuesday at the rural property on Glen Stewart Road.

A 65-year-old and a 43-year-old, both from Georgetown, Ont., are each facing a Cannabis Act charge of cultivating, propagating or harvesting illicit cannabis.

They were released with a promise to appear in a Cornwall court on Sept. 9.

Police estimate the pot is worth $1.9 million.

In this photo provided by Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP, some of the 1,900 marijuana plants seized by police on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 as part of a bust in Brinston, Ont. Two people from Georgetown have been charged. (SD&G OPP via Newswatch Group)

Thumbs Up(1)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2021 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.