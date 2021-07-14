Police seize 1,900 pot plants in South Dundas

BRINSTON – Provincial police have seized 1,900 marijuana plants on a property near Brinston and have arrested two people.

The bust by several OPP specialized units happened Tuesday at the rural property on Glen Stewart Road.

A 65-year-old and a 43-year-old, both from Georgetown, Ont., are each facing a Cannabis Act charge of cultivating, propagating or harvesting illicit cannabis.

They were released with a promise to appear in a Cornwall court on Sept. 9.

Police estimate the pot is worth $1.9 million.