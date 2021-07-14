Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday July 14, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, July 14, 2021:

There have been 547,409 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 146 cases from the previous day. There have been 536,603 people recovered from the virus while 9,258 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,221,898 of which 14,023 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,421,447. The country has 26,450 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,760 in British Columbia, 2,310 in Alberta, 573 in Saskatchewan, 1,163 in Manitoba, 9,258 in Ontario, 11,231 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained at 1,766 confirmed cases on Tuesday, of which one are active (one fewer than Monday) and 1,705 are recovered (one more than Monday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area remained at 4,729 confirmed cases Tuesday, of which four are active (no change from Monday) and 4,614 are resolved (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 164 to 144,973.

Vaccines: Ontario 17,296,458 (+176,834, last update July 13); EOHU 222,683 (last update July 13, +3,220 from previous update July 12); LGL 132,586 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 86,418 with second doses (last update July 13, +1,903 first doses, +22,565 second doses since previous update July 6).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Tuesday that the country’s early pandemic alerts and systems can be improved. The PM says the government is moving to improve systems so future governments are better prepared to handle a pandemic.

Alberta is moving to lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions on continuing care homes. The province will no longer limit the number of visitors but they will still need to be screened for coronavirus symptoms.

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. have doubled in the past three weeks due to the fast-spreading Delta variant, lagging vaccination numbers and Independence Day celebrations.

