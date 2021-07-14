COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 14, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 153** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 547,562. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 536,819 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,265 people have died (seven more than Tuesday).

There are 174 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 180 in ICU and 116 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,250,983 (29,085 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 13,534.

Ontario has administered 17,475,655 vaccine doses (179,197 more than Tuesday), 7,283,528 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (19), Toronto (28), York Region (5) and Ottawa (-1) account for 51 of today’s cases. One case was removed from Ottawa’s total, hence the minus number.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.