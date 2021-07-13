COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 13, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 146** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 547,409. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 536,603 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,258 people have died (seven more than Monday).

There are 173 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 192 in ICU and 123 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,221,898 (17,489 more than Monday) and results are pending for 14,023.

Ontario has administered 17,296,458 vaccine doses (176,834 more than Monday), 7,124,007 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (13), Toronto (43), York Region (1) and Ottawa (1) account for 58 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.