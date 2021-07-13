Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday July 13, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, July 13, 2021:

There have been 547,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 114 cases from the previous day. There have been 536,402 people recovered from the virus while 9,251 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,204,409 of which 5,802 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,421,108. The country has 26,438 deaths from the virus – five in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,760 in British Columbia, 2,307 in Alberta, 573 in Saskatchewan, 1,162 in Manitoba, 9,251 in Ontario, 11,231 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area was unchanged over the weekend to remain at 1,766 confirmed cases on Monday, of which two are active and 1,704 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit removed one case from Prescott-Russell to bring the regional total to 4,729 confirmed cases, of which four are active (two fewer than Friday) and 4,614 are resolved (one more than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 155 to 144,809.

Vaccines: Ontario 17,119,624 (+121,653, last update July 12); EOHU 219,463 (last update July 12, +5,874 from previous update July 9); LGL 130,683 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 63,853 with second doses (last update July 6, +2,039 first doses, +20,136 second doses since previous update June 29).

The half dozen assessment centers in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area will likely adjust hours in the near future. The number of COVID-19 tests being performed by hospital staff has dwindled to fewer than 200 a day.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will advocate to reopen the border the next time there’s a provincial leaders meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The PM hasn’t said whether the non-essential travel ban will end on July 21 or be extended another month.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine may cause a rare neurological condition, American health officials warn. About 13 million U.S. residents have had the J&J shot. About 100 developed Guillain-Barre syndrome that causes muscle weakness or paralysis.

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu won’t compete in the Tokyo Olympics saying she’s withdrawing due to pandemic-related challenges. Tokyo is under a state of emergency as COVID-19 infections soar. She is the second high-profile Canadian tennis player to pull out of the games.

