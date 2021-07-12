Brockville police chief leaving for new job

BROCKVILLE – Brockville Police Chief Scott Fraser has tendered his resignation with the municipal police force.

The police board accepted his resignation which takes effect a little less than three months from now.

Fraser has worked at the Brockville Police Service for 23 years, including the last seven as chief.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours,” the board said in a statement

The 50-year-old Fraser is leaving to take the position as deputy chief in Kingston.

Brockville Deputy Chief Mark Noonan will serve as acting police chief starting Oct. 3.

“The BPSB (Brockville Police Services Board) is confident in Deputy Chief Noonan’s ability to lead the Brockville Police Service and continue to provide safe and effective community policing to the citizens of Brockville,” the board said.