Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday July 12, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, July 12, 2021:

There have been 547,149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 166 cases from the previous day. There have been 536,306 people recovered from the virus while 9,251 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,188,476 of which 8,387 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,420,531. The country has 26,436 deaths from the virus – five in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,760 in British Columbia, 2,307 in Alberta, 573 in Saskatchewan, 1,161 in Manitoba, 9,251 in Ontario, 11,230 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,766 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 1,704 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,730 confirmed cases, of which six are active and 4,613 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 144,654. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 16,997,971 (+170,537, last update July 11); EOHU 213,589 (last update July 9, +3,612 from previous update July 8); LGL 130,683 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 63,853 with second doses (last update July 6, +2,039 first doses, +20,136 second doses since previous update June 29).

Quebec is expected to narrow the social distancing space between two people indoors from different households to one meter (three feet) from the current two meters (six feet). The old distance will still apply to workout areas and singing venues. The change is expected in a government document to be released today (Monday).

U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says it’s conceivable that Americans will need a COVID-19 booster vaccine dose. But Fauci adds it’s too soon for the U.S. government to recommend a third shot.

Should you ask somebody their vaccine status? Experts says it a delicate subject with one bioethicist saying there can be many reasons why someone didn’t get the vaccine that, frankly, aren’t any of your business.

