COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 12, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 114** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 547,263. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 536,402 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,251 people have died (zero more than Sunday).

There are 142 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting daily bed census on weekend), 204 in ICU and 123 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,204,409 (15,933 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 5,802.

Ontario has administered 17,119,624 vaccine doses (121,653 more than Sunday), 6,966,273 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (9), Toronto (10), York Region (4) and Ottawa (0) account for 23 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.