COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 11, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 166** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 547,149. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 536,306 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,251 people have died (six more than Saturday).

There are 130 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting daily bed census on weekend), 202 in ICU and 132 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,188,476 (19,651 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 8,387.

Ontario has administered 16,997,971 vaccine doses (170,537 more than Saturday), 6,855,946 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (18), Toronto (28), York Region (8) and Ottawa (2) account for 56 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.