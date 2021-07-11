Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday July 11, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, July 11, 2021:

There have been 546,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 179 cases from the previous day. There have been 536,028 people recovered from the virus while 9,245 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,168,825 of which 8,830 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,420,278. The country has 26,428 deaths from the virus – five in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,760 in British Columbia, 2,307 in Alberta, 572 in Saskatchewan, 1,160 in Manitoba, 9,245 in Ontario, 11,230 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,766 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 1,704 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,730 confirmed cases, of which six are active and 4,613 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 144,654. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 16,827,434 (+207,507, last update July 10); EOHU 213,589 (last update July 9, +3,612 from previous update July 8); LGL 130,683 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 63,853 with second doses (last update July 6, +2,039 first doses, +20,136 second doses since previous update June 29).

The LGL District Health Unit’s COVID-19 call center will no longer be open on weekends. The health unit announced Friday that it will only be open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It says more people are using other avenues to book vaccine appointments than phoning them.

The Delta variant is being blamed for a steady rise in infections and deaths in Russia. Health officials report a daily record with 752 more deaths on Saturday. Nearly 26,000 new infections were also recorded. Despite the surge, the Kremlin doesn’t plan to put another lockdown in place.

While France reopened dance clubs Friday night as part of its reopening process, other Europeans countries are shutting down because of rising COVID-19 cases. French President Emmanuel Macron says he could still impose new restrictions as the spread of the Delta variant continues to move faster than vaccines going into arms. He will make a national address on Monday.

While movie theaters can reopen Friday in the province, the association representing them is not happy about the limits on crowds and the restrictions that have to be followed. Cinemas are allowed to be at 50 per cent capacity starting July 16 with a full building limit of 1,000. The Movie Theater Association of Canada calls the limits arbitrary and unreasonable.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.