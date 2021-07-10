One dead in plane crash near Charleston Lake; TSB investigating
LYNDHURST – One person is dead and another is injured after a small plane went down in a marshy area on the north side of Charleston Lake.
Leeds County OPP say the 57-year-old pilot died at the scene of the crash near a home at Lower Leaf Oak Road and Sugarbush Lane in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Police describe the plane as a single engine ultra-lite aircraft.
A passenger was taken by Leeds-Grenville EMS to hospital and police expect them to survive.
No names have been released by police.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says it’s sending a team of investigators to the scene to gather information and conduct an investigation.
Technical investigators with the OPP are also on the scene.