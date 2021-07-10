COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 10, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 179** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 546,983. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 536,028 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,245 people have died (eight more than Friday).

There are 165 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 197 in ICU and 134 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,168,825 (23,695 more than Friday) and results are pending for 8,830.

Ontario has administered 16,827,434 vaccine doses (207,507 more than Friday), 6,702,624 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (21), Toronto (23), York Region (8) and Ottawa (5) account for 57 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.