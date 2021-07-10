Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday July 10, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, July 10, 2021:

There have been 546,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 183 cases from the previous day. There have been 535,810 people recovered from the virus while 9,237 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,145,130 of which 9,714 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,419,964. The country has 26,419 deaths from the virus – five in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,760 in British Columbia, 2,307 in Alberta, 571 in Saskatchewan, 1,160 in Manitoba, 9,237 in Ontario, 11,230 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained at 1,766 confirmed cases Friday, of which two are active (three fewer than Thursday) and 1,704 are recovered (three more than Thursday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added three cases Friday, all in Prescott-Russell, to bring the regional total to 4,730 confirmed cases, of which six are active (four more than Thursday) and 4,613 are resolved (one fewer than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 122 to 144,654.

Vaccines: Ontario 16,619,927 (+224,864, last update July 9); EOHU 213,589 (last update July 9, +3,612 from previous update July 8); LGL 130,683 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 63,853 with second doses (last update July 6, +2,039 first doses, +20,136 second doses since previous update June 29).

Ontario will move to the third step of the Roadmap to Reopen plan next Friday (July 16). It will allow for outdoor gatherings up to 100 people, indoor gatherings up to 25 people, indoor sports and recreation facilities at 50 per cent capacity, shopping with a capacity where people can maintain social distancing and indoor dining with no table limits but social distancing and other restrictions still in effect. The third phase of reopening is coming five days earlier than expected.

The top doctor in Canada is concerned about the lack of younger Canadians getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Theresa Tam says the main problem is the younger demographic tend to socialize more and can spread the virus to older Canadians, even if the older set are fully inoculated. Current numbers show about 4.5 million Canadians 12 to 39 years old don’t have any vaccine protection.

Yukon is still dealing with the spread of the virus with six new infections reported Friday. The chief medical officer of health says people should assume the virus is widespread at this point. There have been 391 cases since the beginning of last month. That means almost 86 per cent of Yukon’s cases during the pandemic happened in the last six weeks.

Almost 80 per cent of British Columbia residents have had their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Roughly 44 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Quebec is expected to announce details soon on a so-called vaccine passport. By September, it’s expected people would have to show proof they are vaccinated to access non-essential businesses like gyms and bars. The province had 64 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The masks are off indoors on Prince Edward Island. The province’s chief medical officer of health said Friday the requirement has been lifted immediately for closed, indoor settings. It’s been in place since November.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.