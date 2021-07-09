COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 9, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 183** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 546,804. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 535,810 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,237 people have died (nine more than Thursday).

There are 189 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 202 in ICU and 143 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,145,130 (26,101 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 9,714.

Ontario has administered 16,619,927 vaccine doses (224,864 more than Thursday), 6,515,960 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (24), Toronto (22), York Region (7) and Ottawa (4) account for 57 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.