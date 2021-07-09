Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday July 9, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, July 9, 2021:

There have been 546,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 210 cases from the previous day. There have been 535,577 people recovered from the virus while 9,228 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,119,029 of which 10,801 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,419,196. The country has 26,405 deaths from the virus – five in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,760 in British Columbia, 2,307 in Alberta, 570 in Saskatchewan, 1,157 in Manitoba, 9,228 in Ontario, 11,229 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained at 1,766 confirmed cases Thursday, of which five are active and 1,701 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (three active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area was unchanged Thursday at 4,727 confirmed cases, of which two are active (one fewer than Wednesday) and 4,614 are resolved (one more than Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 102 to 144,532.

Vaccines: Ontario 16,395,063 (+268,884, last update July 8); EOHU 209,977 (last update July 8, +4,339 from previous update July 7); LGL 130,683 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 63,853 with second doses (last update July 6, +2,039 first doses, +20,136 second doses since previous update June 29).

A new variant of concern has popped up in Canada but the chief public health officer there’s only been a handful of cases. Dr. Theresa Tam says the Lambda variant, first identified in Peru, is here but it’s not known how widespread it is or whether it will cause a lot of trouble.

Tam says fully vaccinating 80 per cent of the eligible Canadian population is “within reach.” But the concern is the rate of citizens seeking first doses has slowed.

The prime minister hopes to announce further easing of border restrictions between Canada and the U.S. for fully vaccinated people. Justin Trudeau says people with both shots could cross the Canadian border but no unvaccinated foreigners. Those changes could happen soon.

Could a third dose of the vaccine be in our future? Pfizer is seeking U.S. approval for a third shot which the company says could dramatically boost immunity. Trial data shows a dramatic jump in antibody production with a third shot.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.