COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 8, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 210** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 546,621. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 535,577 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,228 people have died (four more than Wednesday).

There are 194 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 215 in ICU and 145 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,119,029 (25,857 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 10,801.

Ontario has administered 16,395,063 vaccine doses (268,884 more than Wednesday), 6,312,906 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (23), Toronto (18), York Region (4) and Ottawa (9) account for 54 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

