Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday July 8, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, July 8, 2021:

There have been 546,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 194 cases from the previous day. There have been 535,346 people recovered from the virus while 9,224 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,093,172 of which 12,072 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,418,632. The country has 26,387 deaths from the virus – five in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,759 in British Columbia, 2,307 in Alberta, 570 in Saskatchewan, 1,154 in Manitoba, 9,224 in Ontario, 11,219 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained unchanged Wednesday at a regional total of 1,766 confirmed cases, of which five are active and 1,701 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (three active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area was unchanged Wednesday at 4,727 confirmed cases, of which three are active and 4,613 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 179 to 144,430.

Vaccines: Ontario 16,126,179 (+204,594, last update July 7); EOHU 205,638 (last update July 7, +3,858 from previous update July 6); LGL 130,683 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 63,853 with second doses (last update July 6, +2,039 first doses, +20,136 second doses since previous update June 29).

Canadian businesses are looking at policies requiring customers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. That’s according to a GTA privacy lawyer who says those businesses are looking to protect other customers and their staff.

Demand is set to outstrip daily supply in Manitoba, which is seen as a watershed moment in getting vaccines into arms in the fight against coronavirus.

Half of eligible people in Saskatchewan are now fully vaccinated, provincial numbers showed Wednesday. Just over 1.2 million shots have been given in the province. There are now 513,465 residents over the age of 12 fully vaccinated.

Yukon’s medical officer of health is concerned the number of undetected cases of COVID-19 is growing. Despite having the high vaccination rate, there have been 435 infections since the pandemic began and 360 of those have come in the last six weeks.

Cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom have risen to above 30,000 for the first time since January. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the easing of restrictions with step four of the lifting of the lockdown set to happen July 19. There were also 33 deaths Wednesday – more than double the number of deaths on Wednesday last week.

