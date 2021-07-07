Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday July 7, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, July 7, 2021:

There have been 546,217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 244 cases from the previous day (includes 80 old Toronto cases from data clean-up). There have been 535,110 people recovered from the virus while 9,224 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,079,145 of which 11,518 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,418,080. The country has 26,381 deaths from the virus – five in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,759 in British Columbia, 2,305 in Alberta, 569 in Saskatchewan, 1,152 in Manitoba, 9,224 in Ontario, 11,218 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added one case Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,766 confirmed cases, of which five are active (one more than Monday) and 1,701 are recovered (no change from Monday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (three active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added one case Tuesday to bring the total to 4,727 confirmed cases, of which three are active (two more than Monday) and 4,613 are resolved (one fewer than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 182 to 144,251.

Vaccines: Ontario 15,921,585 (+215,719, last update July 6); EOHU 201,780 (last update July 6, +2,883 from previous update July 5); LGL 130,683 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 63,853 with second doses (last update July 6, +2,039 first doses, +20,136 second doses since previous update June 29).

Eastern Ontario Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says the last three deaths in the region were people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Roumeliotis is particularly concerned about the lack of vaccine uptake in people under 30. As of this week, it’s a little over half of the eligible population that has had a first dose and far less for the second dose. Roumeliotis says they are targeting that age group through walk-in and pop-up clinics.

More than 1.3 million people in Canada have mixed and matched vaccines. Statistics show that one-fifth of 6.5 million people with second shots between the end of May and the end of June got something different than their first dose.

Manitoba authorities handed out two dozen tickets and gave nearly 60 warnings to people accused of violating COVID-19 public health orders. Thirteen of the tickets were related to outdoor gatherings and get-togethers inside private homes.

The Nashville North music festival at the Calgary Stampede will require people to show proof of vaccination or take a rapid test in order to enter the show. The Calgary Stampede starts Friday. A doctor working at the show as an adviser says he’s certain it will be a safely held event.

An Atlantic Canada incentive to get the vaccine. A bowling and arcade place in Bathurst, N.B. is giving $5 gift cards for the arcade for people who get a vaccine at this weekend’s clinic – which is in the Bowlarama.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.