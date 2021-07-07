COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 7, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 194** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 546,411. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 535,346 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,224 people have died (zero more deaths than Tuesday).

There are 201 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 220 in ICU and 155 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,093,172 (26,976 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 12,072.

Ontario has administered 16,126,179 vaccine doses (204,594 more than Tuesday), 6,069,647 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (26), Toronto (35), York Region (3) and Ottawa (4) account for 68 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.