COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 6, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 244** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 546,217. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 535,110 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,224 people have died (nine more than Monday).

There are 202 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 226 in ICU and 161 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,079,145 (28,755 more than Monday) and results are pending for 11,518.

Ontario has administered 15,921,585 vaccine doses (215,719 more than Monday), 5,883,641 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (26), Toronto (112), York Region (13) and Ottawa (4) account for 155 of today’s cases. Toronto’s case count includes 80 old cases from last year as part of data clean-up. Actual newly confirmed cases are 164.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.