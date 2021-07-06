Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday July 6, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, July 6, 2021:

There have been 545,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 170 cases from the previous day. There have been 534,791 people recovered from the virus while 9,215 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,050,390 of which 4,321 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,417,639. The country has 26,368 deaths from the virus – five in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,759 in British Columbia, 2,303 in Alberta, 568 in Saskatchewan, 1,151 in Manitoba, 9,215 in Ontario, 11,218 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added no cases over the weekend to stand at 1,765 confirmed cases, of which four are active (two fewer than Friday) and 1,701 are recovered (two more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital (one more than Friday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (three active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 209 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit revised its data Monday removing three confirmed cases to bring the total to 4,726 confirmed cases, of which one is active (one fewer than Friday) and 4,614 are resolved (down three from Friday). One death was added over the weekend to bring the total to 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 157 to 144,069.

Vaccines: Ontario 15,705,866 (+144,795, last update July 5); EOHU 198,897 (last update July 5, +6,580 from previous update July 2); LGL 128,644 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 43,717 with second doses (last update June 29, +3,050 first doses, +15,422 second doses since previous update June 22).

Quebec residents will be able to book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as four weeks after their first dose, starting today (Tuesday). The government is allowing people to move ahead with the second shot because it has about two million vaccines in supply.

Days before the Calgary Stampede is set to begin, the City of Calgary has repealed it masking bylaw. The only place people will have to wear masks indoors is in city-owned spaces and vehicles.

Manitoba is about a month ahead of its target date for vaccinations with 50 per cent of people over the age of 12 now fully vaccinated and 75 per cent with a first shot.

The federal government’s $20 million COVID Alert app didn’t turn out to be the game changer it was expected to be. Data obtained by The Canadian Press shows that 6.6 million people downloaded the app – about one-fifth of the population. A McGill University researcher says the low uptake plus the low number of people reporting a positive test result in the app hurt the app’s effectiveness.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.