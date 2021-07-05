COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 5, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 170** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 545,973. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 534,791 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,215 people have died (one more than Sunday).

There are 155 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 228 in ICU and 157 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,050,390 (12,949 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 4,321.

Ontario has administered 15,705,866 vaccine doses (144,795 more than Sunday), 5,687,477 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (8), Toronto (27), York Region (7) and Ottawa (2) account for 44 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.