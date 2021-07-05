Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday July 5, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, July 5, 2021:

There have been 545,803 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 213 cases from the previous day. There have been 534,558 people recovered from the virus while 9,214 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,037,441 of which 5,382 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,416,969. The country has 26,360 deaths from the virus – five in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,756 in British Columbia, 2,301 in Alberta, 568 in Saskatchewan, 1,150 in Manitoba, 9,214 in Ontario, 11,217 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,765 confirmed cases, of which six are active and 1,699 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (three active), Lanark County West 400 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 201 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,729 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 4,617 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 110. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 143,912. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 15,561,071 (+196,068, last update July 4); EOHU 192,317 (last update July 2, +3,639 from previous update June 30); LGL 128,644 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 43,717 with second doses (last update June 29, +3,050 first doses, +15,422 second doses since previous update June 22).

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will be able to return to Canada and not have to undergo a two week quarantine when they arrive, starting today (Monday). They will also not have to stay at a government-approved hotel. It’s seen as a cautious first step to relaxing border restrictions between the U.S. and Canada that has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.

The first woman in Canada to get a COVID-19 vaccine has died. Gisele Levesque, 89, from Quebec died of natural causes on June 28, surrounded by her family. Levesque received the first Pfizer shot at a nursing home in Quebec City on Dec. 14.

Just over three-quarters of New Brunswickers have had their first dose of vaccine. The provincial health authority reports 78 per cent of eligible residents over 12 years old have their first dose while almost 40 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Nova Scotia had three more COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. They were all the result of close contact with another infected individuals. The province has had 5,853 cases to date.

