COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 4, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 213** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 545,803. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 534,558 are resolved (97.9 per cent) and 9,214 people have died (nine more than Saturday).

There are 158 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 235 in ICU and 159 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,037,441 (18,989 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 5,382.

Ontario has administered 15,561,071 vaccine doses (196,068 more than Saturday), 5,554,637 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (17), Toronto (42), York Region (4) and Ottawa (9) account for 72 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.