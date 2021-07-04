Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday July 4, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, July 4, 2021:

There have been 545,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 209 cases from the previous day. There have been 534,272 people recovered from the virus while 9,205 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,018,452 of which 7,821 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,416,661. The country has 26,348 deaths from the virus – five in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,756 in British Columbia, 2,301 in Alberta, 568 in Saskatchewan, 1,148 in Manitoba, 9,205 in Ontario, 11,217 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,765 confirmed cases, of which six are active and 1,699 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (three active), Lanark County West 400 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 201 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,729 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 4,617 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 110. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 143,912. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 15,365,003 (+210,504, last update July 3); EOHU 192,317 (last update July 2, +3,639 from previous update June 30); LGL 128,644 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 43,717 with second doses (last update June 29, +3,050 first doses, +15,422 second doses since previous update June 22).

Vaccinations are being scaled up in Europe to try and head off the rapid spread of the Delta variant. The strain, first discovered in India, is expected to be responsible for up to 90 per cent of the cases by the end of August, according to the European Centers for Disease Control.

Yukon is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, which has Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reminding people about the importance of vaccinations and following public health measures. There’s been 31 new cases in Wednesday for a total of 146 active cases. This is happening even while over three-quarters of the population is fully vaccinated.

