COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 3, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 209** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 545,590. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 534,272 are resolved (97.9 per cent) and 9,205 people have died (nine more than Friday).

There are 206 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 243 in ICU and 165 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,018,452 (17,080 more than Friday) and results are pending for 7,821.

Ontario has administered 15,365,003 vaccine doses (210,504 more than Friday), 5,377,506 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (12), Toronto (20), York Region (4) and Ottawa (11) account for 47 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.