Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday July 2, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, July 2, 2021:

Public Health Ontario did not update statistics on the Canada Day holiday. Ontario has had just under 545,000 confirmed cases, of which 97.9 per cent of people have recovered and 9,168 have died. Nearly 16 million tests have been performed. Thursday numbers will be released along with Friday’s at 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Health Canada also did not update its statistics due to the stat holiday. There have been just over 1.4 million cases in Canada with 26,295 deaths from the virus.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,764 confirmed cases, of which five are active and 1,699 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 385 cases (two active), Lanark County West 400 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 201 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on statutory holidays)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,728 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 4,616 are resolved. The number of deaths to date is 110. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 143,828. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,979 cases (two active), SD&G 1,123 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,267 cases (zero active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on statutory holidays)

Vaccines: Ontario 14,741,138 (+268,397, last update June 30); EOHU 188,678 (last update June 30, +4,420 from previous update June 29); LGL 128,644 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 43,717 with second doses (last update June 29, +3,050 first doses, +15,422 second doses since previous update June 22).

Anti-vaccination protesters swarmed the Alberta health minister and his family during a Canada Day event in Calgary. They swore at Tyler Shandro and told his son, his father was a war criminal. Alberta fully reopened yesterday by lifting all restrictions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told CBC News he is scheduled to get his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine today (Friday). Trudeau’s wife got hers yesterday.

The top doctor in British Columbia is still suggesting people wear masks in all indoor spaces, even though it’s not mandatory anymore. Dr. Bonnie Henry says the face covering is still a layer of protection as not everybody is immunized with two doses.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.