Alexandria Bay border agents seize half-million in lottery tickets

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. – Border agents on the south side of the Thousand Islands Bridge have seized a large shipment of pull-tab lottery tickets trying to be smuggled into the country.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its officers at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry inspected the shipment of 21 skids that had been invoiced as “bingo paper.” They found out it was actually pull-tab lottery tickets with a country of origin of “United Kingdom.”

CBP Assistant Port Director Wendy Ruttan says it’s “another example of CBP’s complex mission and the outstanding skills and knowledge of our employees. Ensuring consumers are purchasing legitimate merchandise is a top priority in our strategic efforts in the trade environment.”

An appraisal was done on the merchandise and it came back with a total of $538,736.

The shipment was seized for false invoicing.